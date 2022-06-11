Covid-19: Karnataka government reinstates mask mandate amid fresh rise in cases

Photo: IANS

Amid a fresh rise in cases of the virus, a key Covid-19 measure was reimposed in Karnataka on Friday as the state government brought back the mask mandate. An order was issued by the health commissioner on mandatory usage of masks in public places, education institutions, malls, buses and private vehicles. The order will be implemented with immediate effect.

Furthermore, wearing masks has been mandated in public and private offices, restaurants, hotels, pubs, factories and hostels. The state health department has also been granted the authority to implement the mandate by taking the required action with the support of police and marshals.

The fresh Covid norms come as Karnataka reported 525 fresh cases on Friday, having breached the 400 mark on Thursday. 494 of the new cases reported on Friday were logged in Bengaluru. The state has a total of 3,177 active cases with the majority of them at 3,061 being from Bengaluru.

Karnataka Health Minister Dr Sudhakar K also urged people of the state to complete their Covid-19 vaccination. He also urged people who are completely vaccinated to get their precautionary dose.

Karnataka’s move to bring back the Covid-19 containment measure comes after the Central government had issued a letter of caution to the states to keep their guard against the pandemic up. States were asked to enforce measures as and when needed to curb in spike in cases. After the recent rise in Covid-19 cases in some parts, the letter was issued by Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Thursday. Meanwhile, India logged 7,584 new cases of Covid-19 on Friday along with 24 new fatalities.

