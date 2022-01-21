Covid-19: Karnataka government lifts weekend curfew in state, night curfew to continue

As Covid-19 cases in India continue to rise, the Karnataka government, on Friday, decided to lift the weekend curfew. The night curfew between 10 pm to 5 am every day will continue, the state's Revenue Minister R Ashoka said.

Earlier, speaking to reporters, Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar had hinted at the lifting of weekend and night curfews in the state. "It is going to be a Good Friday," he had said.

"There are no admissions in ICUs and ventilators due to Covid. It is clinically a good sign. The fatality rate has remained at five percent only. The death rate is very low," he said.

"Though the number of Covid cases are rising, along with it, one has to consider the recoveries and discharge rate in the last two days. In another two-three days, there will be the same number of recoveries as positive cases," he said.

The infection is found in the upper respiratory tract and there are no complications. The third wave peak will come by the end of January and in the midweek of February. "Our government will take a decision which will protect both life and livelihood," he underlined.