Covid-19: Karnataka discontinues prior testing of asymptomatic patients

While Karnataka witnesses a decline in COVID-19 cases, state Health Minister Sudhakar K announced on February 23 that asymptomatic patients need not get themselves tested prior to hospitalisation, surgeries, scanning and other medical procedures in private or government hospitals.

Sudhakar K took to Twitter to share this information. He said, "This shall also include those patients who were earlier Covid-19 positive and have since recovered and transferred to the earlier non-Covid ward for continued treatment."

All government and private hospitals in the State have been instructed to discontinue precautionary Covid 19 testing of asymptomatic patients prior to hospitalisation, surgeries, scanning and other medical procedures.#COVID19 #COVID #testing pic.twitter.com/D3mHORp6gx — Dr Sudhakar K (@mla_sudhakar) February 23, 2022

Also Read | India registers 14,148 new coronavirus infections, 302 deaths

K Sudhakar also said that Karnataka has crossed 10 crore vaccinations and it took 1 year and 39 days to get there. As of now, Karnataka has completed 100 per cent inoculations of the first dose of the corvid-19 vaccination whereas the second dose has reached 93 per cent.

Meanwhile, Karnataka recorded 667 new coronavirus cases and 21 deaths on Wednesday (February 23). The state's positivity rate stood at 0.91 per cent against 1.74 per cent the day before, and the recovery rate stood at 98.74 per cent.

On the other hand, in the last 24 hours, India recorded 15,102 new COVID-19 cases and 278 deaths.