Karnataka lockdown news: CM Basavaraj Bommai government takes BIG decision regarding cinema halls, auditoriums

In an important development in Karnataka amid the COVID-19 pandemic, cinema halls and auditoriums in the state will be allowed to operate at full capacity from October 1, months after being run at half capacity. However, at least one dose of vaccine is mandatory for people visiting the theatres.

The state government instructed the cinema halls, auditoriums to operate with 100 per cent capacity from October 1 while adhering to COVID-19 norms.

The guidelines mandate a minimum of one dose of vaccine along with other social distancing norms.

Also read Karnataka government advised to enforce strict COVID-19 norms amid third wave scare

Pubs have also been permitted to operate from October 3.

A total of 789 new cases of COVID-19, 23 deaths and 1,050 recoveries were reported in Karnataka in the last 24 hours, said the state`s health department on Friday.

Meanwhile, K Sudhakar, the Minister for Health and Family Welfare and Medical Education in the state lashed out at the hypocrisy of the state Congress party. "It is unfortunate that the Congress Party has stooped so low that it has no hesitation to use the unfortunate death of Covid victims to its political advantage," he said.

The Congress party politicised the issue of Covid management and made false allegations in the House yesterday but did not have the decorum to listen to the State government`s reply today, he said on Friday.

(With ANI & IANS inputs)