COVID-19: Jharkhand to start special rapid antigen testing drive in all districts

As the number of coronavirus cases shows no signs of stopping in Jharkhand, the state government will start a special Rapid Antigen Testing Drive (SRATD) in all districts of the state to identify coronavirus patients, according to the state Directorate of Information and Public Relations.

Jharkhand government has urged people with symptoms related to COVID-19 or has come in contact with an infected person to go to designated centres for testing.

In view of the rapid increase in the number of patients infected with COVID-19 in some districts of Jharkhand, SRATD was conducted by Jharkhand Rural Health Mission Committee on August 17-18 in Ranchi, East Singhbhum, Palamu, and Dhanbad.

On Wednesday, Jharkhand reported 967 new COVID-19 cases and 9 deaths. The total active cases in the state stands at 9,456, with 16,566 discharges and 278 deaths.

India's COVID-19 count on Wednesday crossed the 27.67 lakh-mark, while the death toll has crossed the 52,000-mark as well.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, as many as 54,531 new COVID-19 cases and 1,092 deaths were reported in the country on Wednesday, marking a significant spike.