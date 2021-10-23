COVID-19: Jammu and Kashmir govt issues fresh guidelines for Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrims

The Jammu and Kashmir government has issued a fresh set of COVID-19 guidelines to regulate pilgrims travelling to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine

Now, people travelling to the famous shrine located in Jammu need to carry a valid and verifiable RT-PCR or Rapid Antigen Test report not older than 72 hours.

The decision of the same was taken after a detailed review of the situation of the COVID-19 pandemic in the state of Jammu and Kashmir. The authorities stated that there is a need to continue with the existing guidelines of COVID-19 containment measures, as an uneven trend has been observed in districts every day in coronavirus cases.

In the fresh guidelines, the J&K government said that the people must adhere strictly to the COVID-19 appropriate behaviour/SOPs.

They said that pilgrims at Mata Vaishno Devi shrine need to mandatorily produce valid and verifiable RT-PCR/Rapid Antigen Test not older than 72 hours upon arrival.

Pilgrims who do not show any COVID-19 related will only be allowed to visit the shrine, they said, adding that the premises of the holy shrine should be properly sanitised.

As of now, Jammu and Kashmir has recorded 3,31,386 cases of COVID-19 while 4,429 people have died in the state from the disease.