COVID-19: India's vaccination coverage crosses 162 cr mark

India has created a new record with the COVID-19 vaccination crossing the 162 crore mark in the country as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As per data released on CoWIN portal on Sunday, January 23, 1,62,07,04,375 vaccine doses have been administered so far to eligible beneficiaries.

Of these, 92,94,16,411 first doses, 68,35,33,256 second doses and 77,54,708 precaution doses have been inoculated to people in the country. In the age group 15-18 years, the vaccination coverage has crossed 4.17 crore. India commenced its nationwide COVID vaccination drive on January 16, 2021.

Starting initially by inoculating vaccines to healthcare workers, it was then expanded to frontline workers, followed by people above 60 years of age and those above 45 years with comorbidities on March 1 last year. Later it was also expanded to all above 45 years of age on April 1, 2021, and then those above 18 years of age on May 1, 2021.

The vaccination drive for those between the age group 15-18 was started on January 3, 2022, and for administering the precautionary doses to the healthcare workers, frontline workers and sixty plus individuals then commenced on January 10 this year.