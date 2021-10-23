COVID-19: Indian Railways may resume THESE in-train services halted due to pandemic

As COVID-19 cases are dipping across the nation, the Indian Railways reportedly is considering resuming catering services and other passenger amenities in trains.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav will likely conduct a meeting next week to discuss the same and mull over the resumption of food and other services in trains, according to the sources of IRCTC.

Ashwini Vaishnav will also discuss the possibility of resuming services of the base kitchen, on-board kitchen, and providing bedrolls and blanket, the sources said.

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown, the Indian Railways has suspended e-catering and other services, such as providing bedrolls, blankets, since March 2020.

However, various committees have sent their inputs to the Indian Railways taking into account the issue passengers are facing.

This should be noted that the IRCTC had suspended that on-train pantry services, passengers were allowed food on trains directly from the IRCTC-authorised e-catering wing RailRestro website or app, which received confirmation from the Ministry of Railways to resume services inside trains from January 2021.

The IRCTC-authorised, after the Ministry's approval, laid down strict guidelines and rules to ensure proper safety during the pandemic. The guidelines included thermal scanning of the restaurant’s staff and delivery personnel several times during the operational hours, use of protective face masks or face shields by the restaurant staff, sanitisation of kitchens daily at regular intervals, etc.

Meanwhile, the app also set some rules for customers, like mandatory use of the Aarogya Setu app by delivery personnel, contactless delivery, among others.