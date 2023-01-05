Covid-19 update: 11 Omicron sub-variants detected in international travelers, all earlier reported in India

Photo: ANI

Testing conducted at international airports and seaports between December 24 and January 3 revealed the presence of eleven different sub-variants of Covid-19 Omicron in international travellers. Out of a total of 19,227 tests, 124 samples from overseas tourists were positive, and they were all quarantined.

India's government has taken action in response to the growing number of confirmed cases of Covid-19. Coronavirus screenings is been conducted on all international passengers, including those travelling from China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, and Thailand.

Union Health Ministry data shows that there were 188 newly recorded cases of Covid-19 in India on Thursday, up from 175 the day before.

The active caseload has fallen to 2,554, representing for 0.01 per cent of the country's total positive cases. Daily optimism averaged 0.10 percent and weekly positivity was 0.12%.

There have been a total of 4,41,46,055 successful recoveries thus far, 201 of which have occurred in the last 24 hours. The result is a 98.80% success percentage in India's recovery.

At the same time frame, 1,93,051 tests were performed in various locations throughout the country, bringing the grand total to more than 91.15 crore.

As of Thursday morning, India's Covid-19 immunisation coverage has surpassed 220.12 crore, with 61,828 vaccinations having been delivered in the previous 24 hours.

Over two hundred and twelve crore doses of the Covid vaccination have been given out so far, according to the ministry's website.

The number reached the 60 lakh on September 28, 2020, the 70 lakh mark on October 11, the 90 lakh mark on November 20, and the one-crore milestone on December 19, 2020.

On May 4 of this year, India reached two billion cases; on June 23, 2021, it reached three billion; and on January 25 of this year, it reached four billion.

