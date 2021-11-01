COVID-19: India's vaccination coverage at 106.8 crore, 78% Indians administered first dose

In another milestone, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 106.79 crore as per provisional reports till 7 am on Monday, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This includes 47,79,920 vaccine doses administered in the last 24 hours.

Besides, 78 per cent of India's eligible population has been administered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine while 38 per cent have received both shots, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Monday.

Talking to Twitter, the Minister said, "An extraordinary feat of an extraordinary nation! India has administered 1st #COVID19 vaccine dose to 78 pc of the eligible population and 2nd dose to 35 pc of the eligible people. Congratulations to all as we rapidly progress on our path to defeat the virus!"

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, the Ministry added.

Meanwhile, India reported 12,514 new COVID-19 cases and 251 deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Health Ministry on Monday. Of these, Kerala reported 7,167 new cases and 167 deaths.

As per the COVID-19 update issued by the ministry, India's active caseload stands at 1,58,817, which is the lowest in 248 days.