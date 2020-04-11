COVID-19: India requests US to extend H-1B visas for stranded Indians, plea conveyed to Department of Homeland Security

India has requested the US government to extend the validity of H-1B and other visas for Indian nationals stranded in the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the latest updates, the US State Department has conveyed India's request for the extension of visas, including the request for extension H-1B visas for Indians in America to the US Department of Homeland Security. Most of the Indians are stranded in the US due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

With fears of the US economy heading for a big slump, the H-1B holders stand the risk of not only losing their jobs but also to not be entitled to any unemployment benefits.

The matter was taken up by Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan, who shared the concerns with US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen E. Biegun on Wednesday. Sources told Zee Media that India is "closely monitoring related developments."

During the talks between the Foreign Secretary and the US Deputy Secretary of State, both discussed ways to enhance cooperation to counter and control the pandemic, including measures "through the development of novel therapies and prophylactics against COVID-19 and ensuring the availability of essential medicines, diagnostic and medical equipment, and sharing of best practices and information", say sources.

If the employer terminates the contract of an H-1B holder, the employee needs to find new employment within 60 days to retain their H-1B status. But until now there has been no order as such from the US Government asking employers to terminate services of H-1B visa holders.

With fears of unemployment in the US, news has been going around that Indians with an H-1B visa might be impacted. Almost 10 million Americans have filed for unemployment allowance which has been the larger trend and not specific to Indians. In addition to this, visa renewal is being delayed due to the lockdown. It is to be noted that Indians constitute the largest percentage of H-1B visa holders in the US.

US and India have been having a high-level mutual engagement ever since the COVID-19 pandemic broke. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump spoke on April 4 regarding steps to counter the crisis arising out of the situation. Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar had also spoken with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on April 6.