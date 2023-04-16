Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Covid-19: India reports 10,093 new cases in 24 hours, active caseload increased to 57,542

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 5.61 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 4.78 per cent.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Apr 16, 2023, 12:37 PM IST

Covid-19: India reports 10,093 new cases in 24 hours, active caseload increased to 57,542
File photo

India added 10,093 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases increased to 57,542, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The death toll has increased to 5,31,114 with 23 deaths.

While five deaths were reported from Delhi, three each were from Chattisgarh and Rajasthan, two each from Karnataka and Maharashtra, one each from Haryana, Odisha, Tamil Nadu and Uttarakhand and four reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 5.61 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 4.78 per cent. The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.47 crore (4,48,18,115)

The active cases now comprise 0.13 per cent of the total infections and the national COVID-19 recovery rate was 98.68 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,42,29,459, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Jaya Bachchan turns 75: From Mili to Guddi, 5 powerful characters portrayed by the veteran actress
From Rolls-Royce Cullinan to BMW Z4: 5 luxurious cars that Ajay Devgn owns
NandamurI Taraka Ratna , Sidharth Shukla, Sushant Singh Rajput, Tunisha Sharma, Jiah Khan: Actors who died young
5 times Aditi Rao Hydari proved she's the epitome of elegance in saree
Step inside Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal’s sea-facing, luxurious residence Gulita, one of the most expensive homes in India
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Planning to visit Nainital this summer? Here are some new rules tourists should know
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.