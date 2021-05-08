COVID-19: India records over 4 lakh cases, single-day deaths cross 4000 for first time

India on Saturday recorded over 4 lakh daily cases of COVID-19 for the fourth time in a week with more than 4,000 deaths linked to the virus. A day after reporting the world's highest daily surge, India recorded 4.01 lakh cases today, taking the active caseload to 37,23,446.

In the last 24 hours, 4,187 people have died from the COVID-19 virus, taking total deaths to 2.38 lakh, the Union Health Ministry data revealed. 3,18,609 COVID-19 patients were discharged in the past day, taking total recoveries in India to 1,79,30,960.

At least 14 states are reporting cases in five figures. Maharashtra reported about 54,000 cases, Karnataka had nearly 49,000, while Kerala had over 38,000.

Maharashtra continues to be the biggest contributor to the daily tally as the state reported 54,022 new cases on Friday. Out of these, 3,039 cases were seen in Mumbai.

Twenty-four states have reported a test positivity rate of more than 15% for COVID-19 over the last week, the government said. At least 30 districts had shown a steep upward trend in cases over the last two weeks, the Health Ministry said.

The Union Health Ministry Friday said states such as Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and Jharkhand have shown plateauing of daily COVID-19 cases gradually.

Another disturbing fact of the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic is the surge in cases in rural India. Compared with the first peak in September last year, the number of cases in India's hinterland has quadrupled, with deaths also increasing many folds.

So far, 16,73,46,544 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in India and the vaccination drive is underway for all adults in most states.