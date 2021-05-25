COVID-19: India records over 1.97 lakh new cases in 24 hours, lowest since April 13

After weeks of unprecedented increase in the number of COVID-19 cases due to the second wave of the pandemic, India recorded less than 200,000 fresh cases on Tuesday for the first time in the past 40 days. The good news is that the number of fatalities was also at its lowest in 27 days with 3,260 deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

India recorded over 1.97 lakh new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours till 8 am Tuesday, the lowest daily count since April 13, taking the country's total infections to over 2.69 crores. Meanwhile, 3,511 fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours. The overall death toll now stands at 3,07,249.

Out of these, over 25 lakh are active cases while over 2.40 crore people have recovered after testing positive.

Most affected states like Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and the national capital have seen a sharp decline in COVID-19 cases for over a week now. With 34,867 cases reported in the past 24 hours, Tamil Nadu is leading the state list. It is followed by Maharashtra with 22,122 new infections. Karnataka reported 25,311 cases, Kerala 17,821, and Andhra Pradesh 12,994 cases. The case count was 17,883 for West Bengal.

The six most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (5,579,897), Karnataka (2,424,904), Kerala (2,317,911), Tamil Nadu (1,806,861), Uttar Pradesh (1,670,020), and Andhra Pradesh (1,580,827).

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry on Monday reiterated that over 1.80 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and union territories and they will receive over 48 lakh doses in the next three days. The Centre has so far provided, both through the free of cost category and through direct state procurement category, more than 21.80 crore vaccine doses to states.