COVID-19: India records 602 new Covid cases, 5 deaths in 24 hours; 312 JN.1 cases so far

A total of 312 cases of coronavirus sub-variant JN.1 were logged in the country until Tuesday, with about 47 per cent of them recorded in Kerala, according to the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) data.

India registered 602 fresh Covid cases and five deaths due to the infection in the last 24 hours. According to the latest Union Health Ministry data, the active caseload currently stands at 4,440 with the new additions.

Around 10 states and two Union Territories have so far detected the presence of the JN.1 sub-variant of the virus. They are Kerala (147), Goa (51), Gujarat (34), Maharashtra (26), Tamil Nadu (22), Delhi (16), Karnataka (eight), Rajasthan (five), Telangana (two), and Odisha (one), according to the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG).

Meanwhile, Karnataka has restarted Offering vaccines at its district hospitals, as the state's health department received 30,000 doses of the precautionary Covid vaccine.

Covid cases have been steadily increasing in India since last month, especially in Kerala.

With the emergence of the Omicron sub-variant JN.1, the Centre and state governments have taken steps to curb its spread.