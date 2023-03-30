Search icon
Covid-19: India records 3,016 cases in 24 hours, up 40% than previous day

India's Covid-19 death toll has increased to 5,30,862 with 14 latest fatalities -- three reported by Maharashtra, two from Delhi and one reported by Himachal Pradesh in a span of 24 hours, and eight reconciled by Kerala.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Mar 30, 2023, 10:52 AM IST

Covid-19 cases in India are on the rise again as the country saw a single-day rise of 3,016 fresh coronavirus cases, on Thursday, the highest in nearly six months, while the active cases increased to 13,509, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Thursday.

A total of 3,375 cases were recorded on October 2 last year.

The country's Covid-19 death toll has increased to 5,30,862 with 14 latest fatalities -- three reported by Maharashtra, two from Delhi and one reported by Himachal Pradesh in a span of 24 hours, and eight reconciled by Kerala.

According to the ministry data updated at 8 am, the daily positivity was recorded at 2.73 percent, while the weekly positivity was pegged at 1.71 percent.

The infection tally stands at 4.47 crore (4,47,12,692).

The active cases now comprise 0.03 percent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.78 percent, according to the health ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,68,321, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 percent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.65 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive.

Can you get infected by Covid-19 and H3N2 at the same time? Details here
