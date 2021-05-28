COVID-19: India records 179,770 fresh cases, the lowest daily count in 44 days

On Friday, India recorded 179,770 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the lowest daily count in 44 days, as infections continued to decrease in the country. The daily death toll, however, remained over the 3,000-mark, with 3,558 deaths. India's total cases now stand at 27,547,705, while total fatalities are at 318,821.

Currently, the active caseload of COVID-19 in India stands at 24.2 lakh, after a reduction of 35% from 37.4 lakh active cases recorded on May 9.

While an average of more than 20 lakh tests is being conducted daily for the last nine days, the average weekly positivity has dropped over the last three weeks from 21.5% during April 29-May 5 to 10.4% during May 20-26.

With 33,361 cases reported in the past 24 hours, Tamil Nadu is leading the state list. It is followed by Karnataka with 24,214 new infections. Kerala reported 24,166 cases. Maharashtra 21,273 cases, and Andhra Pradesh 16,167 cases. The case count was 13,046 for West Bengal. Meanwhile, Delhi reported 153 cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) today, exceeding the total number of cases to 773.

The six most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (5,672,180), Karnataka (2,523,998), Kerala (2,448,554), Tamil Nadu (1,978,621), Uttar Pradesh (1,680,684), and Andhra Pradesh (1,643,557).

Amid rising incidents of black fungus in the national capital, the Delhi government has issued orders prohibiting any institution, NGO, or hospital from sharing information on mucormycosis cases without its permission. The state government had on Thursday declared it an epidemic with Lt Governor Anil Baijal issuing regulations under the Epidemic Diseases Act to contain and manage cases of the deadly mucormycosis in the city.