COVID 19: India logs 514 fresh cases in 24 hours, 3,422 active cases nationwide amid JN.1 variant spike

India witnessed a spike of 514 coronavirus in single day amid JN.1 variant spike.

India witnessed a spike of 514 coronavirus in a single day, as per Union Health Ministry data released on January 11. As of Thursday, India had 3,422 active Covid-19 cases. With three additional deaths reported in the last 24 hours, two from Maharashtra and one from Karnataka, the country's death toll now stands at 5,33,409.

Up until December 5, 2023, there were fewer than 100 daily Covid cases; however, as the temperature dropped and a new variant (JN.1) emerged. The number of cases began to rise of JN.1, a variant of the Omicron kin, that is classified as a "variant of interest" by WHO.

Ministry data updated at 8 a.m. on Thursday shows an increase in the number of active Covid-19 cases in several states.

So far, 44,483,502 people have recovered from the illness, bringing the country's recovery rate to 98.81 percent. According to the health ministry's website, the current fatality rate is 1.81%. As of January 6, 682 cases of the JN.1 sub-variant of Covid-19 had been reported from 12 states across the country.

The government has advised people not to panic, but those with comorbidities should wear face masks as a precaution. According to the health ministry website, 220.67 crore doses of Covid vaccines have already been administered in the country. On the website of the health ministry, it is stated that the nation has already received 220.67 crore doses of the Covid vaccine.