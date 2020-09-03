COVID-19: India conducts 11,72,179 tests in last 24 hours, says Health Ministry

The Health and Family Welfare Ministry on Thursday said that 11,72,179 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours to detect COVID-19 infection, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests done so far in the country to more than 4.5 crore.

“India’s daily testing numbers are one of the highest in the world,” the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. Higher testing numbers subsequently result in lowered positivity rate, the Ministry said.

"India has witnessed an unprecedented surge in testing. Over 11.7 lakh tests were done in 24 hours," the Ministry said. "From conducting merely 10 tests per day on January 30, the daily average has crossed more than 11 lakh," the Ministry said adding this demonstrates an exponential increase in the daily COVID-19 testing in the country.

"Such high levels of testing on a sustained basis over a period of time in widespread areas enables early diagnosis, and in turn facilitates seamless isolation and effective hospitalisation. This eventually leads to lower mortality rate. Higher numbers of testing also subsequently result in lowered positivity rate," the Ministry said.

Importantly, India's COVID-19 case fatality rate due to the disease has further dropped to 1.75 per cent as on date, while the national recovery rate has risen to 77.09 per cent.

India reported 83,883 fresh coronavirus infections in 24 hours, pushing the total count to 38,53,406 on Thursday. The death toll climbed to 67,376 with 1,043 more fatalities, the Union Health Ministry informed.

A total of 8,15,538 are active cases, while 29,70,492 people have recovered from the virus so far. With 68,584 recoveries in a day, the recovery rate has increased to 77.09 per cent.

Over the past several months, the number of patients recovering is on a steady rise. As the daily recoveries increase, India has registered more than 60,000 recoveries each day, seventh day in a row.

The ministry said that 12 states and union territories like Andaman and Dui, Delhi, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Andaman and Nicobar, West Bengal, etc., have reported a recovery rate more than the national average.

Two states -- Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, alone account for around 30 per cent of the total recoveries.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit with a total of 8,08,306 cases and 24,903 deaths; followed by Andhra Pradesh with 4,45,139 cases and 4,053 deaths. Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, West Bengal, and Bihar come next.

