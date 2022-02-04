Covid-19 in Rajasthan: New relaxations from February 5 - What's allowed, what's not

Looking at the dip in Covid-19 cases, the Rajasthan government, on Friday, announced that it will be lifting Covid restrictions in the state further. The Rajasthan government has decided to lift the night curfew in the state and will now allow up to 250 people at private and public gatherings.

In its fresh guidelines, the government states that these rules will come into effect from February 5 (Saturday). The state government has also permitted religious places to function as per their regular schedule and has also allowed offerings by devotees.

As of now, the night curfew from 11 pm to 5 am is in place and a maximum of 100 people are allowed at events such as weddings. Academic activities in the state resumed from February 1 as the government allowed the re-opening of classes 10-12. Classes 6-9 will re-open from February 10.

Currently, there are 59,513 active cases of Covid-19 in the state. Meanwhile, India reported 1,49,394 fresh Covid cases and 2,46,674 recoveries in the last 24 hours. The active caseload currently stands at 14,35,569. Active cases account for 3.42 percent of the total cases. The daily positivity rate stands at 9.27 percent. The recovery rate currently is at 95.39 percent.

The death toll in the country stands at 5,00,055. With 1,42,859 deaths, Maharashtra has reported the most fatalities in the country, followed by Kerala (56701), Karnataka (39,197), Tamil Nadu (37,666), Delhi (25,932), and Uttar Pradesh (23,277).

The ministry informed that as many as 168.47 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.