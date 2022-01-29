Covid-19 in Maharashtra: Pune schools and colleges to reopen from February 1, says Dy CM Ajit Pawar

As Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra continue to decline, the state's Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, on Saturday, announced that schools and colleges in Pune city are all set to reopen from February 1.

It will be four hours (half-day) classes for Classes 1 to 8 while classes 9 to 10 will have school as per the regular schedule. Pawar said, "Schools and colleges will reopen in Pune district from February 1. For classes 1 to 8, the school timings will be half of the regular timings, but for classes 9 to 10, the school will run as per the regular schedule. Colleges will also function as per regular time."

It is important to note that the Deputy CM has also sought parents' opinions regarding the reopening of the educational institution. "Consent from parents will be required to attend the school. The further decision for classes 1 to 8 will be taken in the next meeting", said Pawar.

According to Pawar, reopening schools for Class 9 and above will help in increasing vaccination. For colleges, students who have received both doses of vaccines will only be allowed to attend offline classes. Earlier in the month, the Maharashtra government announced the closure of schools amid rising COVID-19 cases.

Meanwhile, on Friday, Maharashtra reported 24,948 new coronavirus cases including 110 Omicron infections and 103 pandemic-related deaths, the health department said.

As for Pune, the city recorded 7,166 new Covid-19 cases and 12 casualties, raising the tally of infections to 13,88,687 and the death toll to 19,429. The district currently has 2,261 active cases.