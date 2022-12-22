Search icon
Covid-19 in Maharashtra: Masks to become compulsory again? Here's what to expect from Covid review meeting today

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that the state government will be establishing a task force in collaboration with the Centre.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 22, 2022, 02:07 PM IST

File Photo

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is all to chair a review meeting today. The agenda of the meeting is to discuss the current Covid situation and preparedness in the state. The review meeting will be held just before the state cabinet meeting, which is going to be held in the evening.

On Wednesday, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that the state government will be establishing a task force in collaboration with the central government to keep an eye on the state's Covid situation. 

Fadnavis said in the state assembly, "To monitor the Covid situation in the state, the state government will form a committee/ task force in coordination with the Centre."

According to the Maharashtra health department, the state recorded 30 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday. However, no deaths have been reported so far.

Health experts have already issued several guidelines to the common people, to avoid the spread of Covid-19. People have been asked to avoid crowded places and regularly check their blood sugar levels.

Maharashtra Covid review meeting: What to expect?

No plans as of now to start random COVID testing at railway stations, airports, etc.

Health officials to be on alert and strengthen surveillance.

Masks in public places might make a comeback 

The use of masks and following COVID guidelines could become stricter

Citizens will be asked to stay vigilant and take precautionary doses of the vaccine.

Districts have been told to follow a five-point program – test, track, treat, vaccinate and (ensure) COVID-19-appropriate behaviour. 

"Those who have not taken vaccines till now have been advised to get themselves vaccinated," said Dr Pallavi Saple, Dean of JJ Hospital, Mumbai.

Commenting on the rise in Covid-19 cases in some other countries including China, Dr Pallavi Saple, Dean of JJ Hospital said, "Rise of Covid cases in other countries including China may be due to poor vaccination, not having a good quality vaccine, or being very restrictive."

"Right now, things are under control in India. But we must be cautious," she added.

