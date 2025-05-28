Two new sub-variants of Omicron -- NB.1.8.1 and LF.7 -- have been detected in the country.

The number of COVID-19 cases in India has reached over 1,010. Currently, most cases are limited to southern and western India. Kerala continues to report the highest number of active COVID cases in India as it accounts for more than 40 per cent of the total infections. Two new sub-variants of Omicron -- NB.1.8.1 and LF.7 -- have been detected in the country.

Both NB.1.8.1 and LF.7 are sub-lineages of the JN.1 variant, which remains the most dominant strain in India. These sub-variants are being monitored by the World Health Organisation (WHO) as 'Variants Under Monitoring'. JN.1 is a sub-variant of Omicron, which evolved from BA.2.86 (Pyrola). It was first identified in Luxembourg in 2023 and has now spread to many countries, including India. JN.1 variant common symptoms are similar to cold or flu symptoms. It also includes dry cough, sore throat, fatigue, headache, runny or blocked nose, muscle pain, and difficulty in breathing.

JN.1 variant new symptoms

One special thing about the JN.1 variant is that it is causing more gastrointestinal (GI) problems, reports suggest. Due to which patients are experiencing symptoms like nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain and diarrhoea, which were rare in earlier Covid-19 variants.

According to health experts, the JN.1 variant is affecting the digestive system more due to a change in its ability to attach to intestinal cells. At the same time, monsoon has also started, and stomach infections are common at this time. Hence, it is important to get a Covid-19 test done at the right time, especially when the symptoms persist for more than 1-2 days.

The Covid-19 is more prevalent among the elderly, people who have weak immunity or any medical condition. Experts advise that the risk of COVID-19 can be reduced by vaccination, wearing masks and maintaining cleanliness.