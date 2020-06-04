Headlines

Maharashtra records 2,933 new COVID-19 cases, 123 more fatalities

India is the 7th most-affected country while it was the 11 on the list on May 18.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 05, 2020, 12:07 AM IST

The number of coronavirus cases in India has marked significant and consecutive highest jumps over a major part of the last two weeks.

On Wednesday, the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection in India crossed the 2.07 lakh-mark, while the death toll breached the 5,800-mark as well. With this, India has now become the world's seventh worst-hit country in terms of coronavirus cases, according to the World Health Organisation's (WHO) COVID-19 tracker.

Maharashtra continues to be the epicenter of the coronavirus spread where the number of cases has witnessed an even large spike recently. According to the Health Ministry, Maharashtra has the highest number of cases with nearly 75,000 positive cases of infection while the death toll is approaching 2,600. As many as 2,587 COVID-19 cases were reported from the state on Wednesday.

Delhi is the worst-affected Union Territory with over 23,000 cases and 550 deaths while Gujarat has reported over 18,000 cases with more than 1,100 deaths. 

Earlier last week, the Centre announced plans to unlock the country and issued guidelines for the opening of various businesses with social distancing norms. India has been under lockdown since March 25, which was to end on April 14, but was later extended till May 3 then further till May 17 and May 31. 

The current phase of re-opening, called 'Unlock 1', takes an economic focus. The government intends on being smart about implementing the lockdown in select places so that the economic activity of the country, as a whole, does not take any more hits. The rising number of coronavirus disease cases for the past few weeks in the country has led the Centre to take this call in order to prevent COVID-19 from spreading further.

According to the new guidelines, all activities outside of containment zones have been allowed to resume in a phased manner from June 1. The guidelines will come into effect from June 1 and will be effective till June 30.

Here are all the latest coronavirus disease (COVID-19)-related updates in India on June 04, 2020 (Thursday):

0:06 IST Friday, 5 June 2020

Maharashtra COVID-19 update:

Total cases: 77,793 (2,933 new cases)

Death toll: 2,710 (123 new fatalities)

23:05 IST Thursday, 4 June 2020

Delhi update:

Total cases: 25,004 (1359 new cases)

Death toll: 650 (reports of 44 deaths were received in the last 24 hours but only 24 deaths took place in the period)

Active cases: 14,456

22:09 IST Thursday, 4 June 2020

215 COVID-19 cases in Gurugram, highest one-day spike so far

Over 1,000 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Gurugram in one week

Total cases rise to 1410 

21:33 IST Thursday, 4 June 2020

Gujarat update:

Total cases: 18,601 (new cases 492)

Death toll: 1,155 (33 deaths today)

Discharged: 12,667 (455 today)

Active cases: 4779

People tested so far: 2,33,921

21:31 IST Thursday, 4 June 2020

Gautam Buddh Nagar corona update:

22 cases in the last 24 hours

Total - 543

Active - 187

18:50 IST Thursday, 4 June 2020

Tamil Nadu sees 1384 new cases, breaches 27,000 mark

Total cases: 27,256 (1384 new cases)

Active cases: 12,132

Death toll: 220 (12 deaths today)

5.44L samples; 5.2L people tested

Total discharged: 14901 (585 today)

Chennai: 

Total cases - 18693

Active cases - 9066

Discharged - 9459

16:56 IST Thursday, 4 June 2020

Bengal govt strictly restricts movement of individuals from 9pm to 5am except essential services w.e.f June 4. 2020.

16:52 IST Thursday, 4 June 2020

Relaxation being given to shops in Mumbai. They can open from Friday. However, restrictions on religious places, schools, colleges, spa, salons, swimming pools to continue. 

Inter-district movement of people in Mumbai Metropolitan area allowed.  

12:45 IST Thursday, 4 June 2020

Jharkhand's tally of COVID-19 cases climbed to 781 which includes 455 active cases, 321 recovered cases and 5 deaths. 

12:30 IST Thursday, 4 June 2020

The number of COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh's Indore rose to 3,633 after 36 more people tested positive in the last 24 hours, a health department official said on Thursday.

11:20 IST Thursday, 4 June 2020

A total of 42,42,718 samples have been tested until now, of which 1,39,485 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours: Indian Council of Medical Research

10:50 IST Thursday, 4 June 2020

Hundreds of migrants who returned to Bihar's Katihar in trains today created a furore over arrangements made by the administration. They are demanding better facilities and are protesting on the roads causing a blockade at station road, GRP chowk. Social distancing rules are being flouted. Police arrived at the spot and is reasoning with the protesting migrants. To bring the matter under control police resorted to lathi-charge, which further angered the protesters.

09:15 IST Thursday, 4 June 2020

Recovery rate dips, now at 47.99%

09:15 IST Thursday, 4 June 2020

Total cases 2,16,919, recovered 1,04,107, death toll 6,075. New cases in 24 hours cross 9,000. Total new cases in the last 24 hours are 9,304, deaths 260. The highest death toll of 265 in 24 hours was on May 30
 

07:32 IST Thursday, 4 June 2020

A senior Ministry of Defence official has tested positive for #COVID19. After his test result came out, a large number of defence officials got themselves tested. Many officials who had come in contact with him have also gone in self-quarantine: Sources.

