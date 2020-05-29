Headlines

Maharashtra records 2,682 new COVID-19 cases, 116 deaths in 24 hours

Maharashtra has the highest number of cases with nearly 60,000 positive cases of infection and close to 2,000 deaths.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 30, 2020, 12:04 AM IST

The coronavirus cases in India continue to spread rapidly and the country has marked significant and consecutive highest jumps in the COVID-19 tally over the major part of the last week.

The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection in India crossed the 1.61 lakh-mark on Thursday, while the death toll has topped the 4,700-mark as well.

Maharashtra continues to be the epicenter of the coronavirus spread where the number of cases has witnessed an even large spike recently. According to the Health Ministry, Maharashtra has the highest number of cases with nearly 60,000 positive cases of infection and close to 2,000 deaths.

Notably, Mumbai, the financial capital of the country, has become the hotbed of the coronavirus spread in the state where the number of cases has crossed the 35,000-mark while the death toll has crossed the 1,135-mark as well.

Interestingly, even though the virus tally continues to spike, new guidelines issued by the central government pertaining to Lockdown 4.0 remain enforced. Several restrictions have been lifted, which includes permitting transport services, reopening of shops, and resuming online shopping. According to the central government's most recent order, all activities, except the ones "specifically prohibited", will be allowed in green, orange, red, and buffer zones, which continue to be classified by the States/UTs and district authorities.

Domestic flight services resumed in India on Monday, while international flights are to start soon as well, the central government has informed as part of its gradual reboot of air travel services in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak.

Here are the latest updates on coronavirus in India on Thursday, May 28 2020

23:24 IST Friday, 29 May 2020

Gujarat update: 

Total cases: 15,944

New cases: 372

Death toll: 980 (20 today)

Discharged: 8,609

Active cases: 6,355

People tested so far: 2,01,481

Ahmedabad cases: 11,597 

Surat cases: 1,510 

Vadodara cases: 981

22:32 IST Friday, 29 May 2020

Mumbai update:

Total cases: 36,710 (new cases - 1,437)

Death toll: 1,173 (38 today)

Number of recovered patients: 16,008 (715 today)

1:06 IST Friday, 29 May 2020

Maharashtra Update:

Total cases - 62,228

New cases - 2,682

Death toll - 2,098 (116 deaths today)

Discharged cases - 26,998 (8,381 today)

Active cases - 33,133

Number of samples tested - 4,33,557

19:13 IST Friday, 29 May 2020

Karnataka update:

New Cases Reported - 248

Total Active Cases - 1837

Total Discharges - 894 (Today’s Discharges - 60)

Death toll: 48 (Today’s Covid Deaths 01)

Death of Covid positive patient due to Non-Covid cause - 02

18:16 IST Friday, 29 May 2020

Tamil Nadu update:

Tamil Nadu breaches 20,000-mark

Total cases: 20,246 (874 cases reported today)

Death toll: 154 (9 deaths today) 

Discharged: 11,313 (756 discharged todya)

4.66L samples 4.45L ppl tested

17:10 IST Friday, 29 May 2020

Delhi's COVID death toll jumps to 82 in last 24 hours

Delhi's COVID-19 death tally has jumped by 82 in the last 24 hours, due to inclusion of 69 deaths that were reported late: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia

13 deaths occurred on Friday while the remaining 69 took place in the last 34 days and were reported late: Sisodia

The total deaths due to COVID-19 in Delhi has mounted to 398 so far: Health Minister Satyendra Jain 

15:00 IST Friday, 29 May 2020

Uttarakhand reports 102 new COVID-19 positive cases, taking the total number of cases to 602. Active cases stand at 505: State Control Room COVID-19

14:30 IST Friday, 29 May 2020

A fine of Rs 500 has been fixed on a person who will not wear a mask, Rs 2,000 for violating the Home Quarantine guidelines, Rs 500 for spitting in public places, Rs 2,000 for violating rules by shopkeepers: Balbir Singh Sidhu, Health Minister of Punjab

12:30 IST Friday, 29 May 2020

Karnataka bulletin for May 29

* New Cases Reported (from 28/05/2020, 5:00 PM to 28/05/2020, 12noon today) 178

* Total Active Cases 1793

* Total Positive Cases 2711

* COVID Death toll 47

* Today’s Discharges 35

* Total Discharges 869*

12:00 IST Friday, 29 May 2020

Daily wage workers from Delhi who work in factories in Gurgaon were asked to return. They even had passes but they were not allowed to go through.

Other cars and vehicles were allowed to pass. Heavy traffic jam at the border.

10:50 IST Friday, 29 May 2020

Maharashtra reports 2,598 new cases and 85 deaths in the last 24 hours taking its total to 59,546 positive cases and 1,982 fatalities.

09:15 IST Friday, 29 May 2020

India recorded 7,466 new cases, the highest increase in fresh infections reported in a single da. It is the first time the number of COVID-19 cases in 24 hours crosses over 7000. The number of fatalities reported in the last 24 hours is 175. The recovery rate is at 42.88%. 

09:15 IST Friday, 29 May 2020

India's total of COVID-19 cases jump to 1,65,799 which includes 89,987 active cases, 71,106 cured cases and 4706 deaths.

07:30 IST Friday, 29 May 2020

The Gurugram administration has added 18 more areas to the containment zones due to hike in COVID-19 cases, taking the total number to 63. The decision was taken on Thursday in a review meeting headed by Gurgaon DM Amit Khatri.

