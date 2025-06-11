The COVID 19 cases in India are on a sharp rise. In the last 24 hours, the number of active cases has neared the 7000 mark, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The COVID 19 cases in India are on a sharp rise. In the last 24 hours, the number of active cases has neared the 7000 mark, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. India has recorded 6,815 active cases, with 324 fresh cases and three coronavirus related deaths in Delhi, Kerala and Jharkhand, as of June 11, 8 AM. The current spike in Covid-19 cases is attributed to new variants of Omicron virus including LF.7, XFG, JN.1 and NB.1.8.1 subvariant.

Top 5 latest updates

1. The worst hit states include Kerala, Gujarat, Maharashtra, West Bengal and Karnataka and Delhi. Kerala reported 2053 active cases, with 96 fresh cases. Active cases in other states: Gujarat (1109), West Bengal (747), Maharashtra (613), Delhi (691) and Karnataka (559)

2. Three new deaths reported in the last 24 hours: As per the A 90 years old female with respiratory acidosis, and other diseases was reported dead in Delhi. A 44 years old male with Aspiration Pneumonia, ARDS, Septic Shock, Hypertension, Hypothyroidism died in Jharkhand. 1 more death of a 79 years old male with Diabetes was reported from Kerala.

3. Kerala's Health Minister has stated that COVID-19 infections remain severe among the elders and those with diseases."Masks should be worn in public places and during travel. Genomic sequencing is being conducted to identify the Covid-19 variant. The Omicron JN.1 variant LF.7 and XFG, which are spreading in Southeast Asian countries, are the most common in Kerala. Although these variants are not as severe, they have a high potential for spreading the disease," the minister said, as per ANI report.

4. Booster vaccines are not recommended for the general population in India. Simple precautions like wearing masks, avoiding regular visits to hospital, early detections and preventive care for high risk individuals are enough to tackle the sudden rise of cases as infections remain 'mild'.

5. COVID-19 cases in North-east: Manipur reported its first case of Covid-19 this year. Tripura also reported 1 case, Sikkim (26), Assam (3), Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh reported zero cases.