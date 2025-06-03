The Covid-19 cases in India have crossed the 4000 mark. As of Tuesday, June 3, 2025, at 8 AM, 4026 active cases were reported and 2700 have been discharged. 5 deaths have been reported.

The Covid-19 cases in India have crossed the 4000 mark. As of Tuesday, June 3, 2025, at 8 AM, 4026 active cases were reported and 2700 have been discharged. 5 deaths have been reported, as per Ministry of Health and Famil Welfare.

Here are top 5 updates

1. The worst hit states are Kerala, Maharashtra, Karnataka and New Delhi. Kerala records the highest with 1415. Followed by Maharashtra (494) and Delhi (372)

2. 5 deaths have been reported in Kerala (1), Maharashtra (2), Tamil Nadu (1) and West Bengal (1).

An 80 years old male with severe pneumonia, has died in Kerala

A 70-year-old Female and 73-year-old Female has died in Maharashtra.

A 69 year old female with type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Parkinson's Disease have died in Tamil Nadu.

A 43 year old female with -Acute coronary syndrome, Septic shock, Acute kidney injury has died in West Bengal.

3. There are 18 active fresh Covid cases in Haryana. 14 cases are from Gurugram (5), Faridabad(4), and Karnal districts(5). Ambala has recorded 2 fresh cases. Jhajjar and Sonipat have one each.

4. Odisha reported three more Covid-19 positive cases, taking the total to 15 cases. Karnataka logs 87 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the state’s total number of active infections to 311.

5. The Delhi high court saud that "next Covid-19 pandemic is far from over". Delhi HC seeks a thorough status report detailing its actions regarding sample collection, collection centres, and transportation of samples, from central government.

About the Covid 19 new variants

The COVID 19 variant omicron is highly mutable and tansmissible. NB.1.8.1, the descendant of the Omicron family, is behind the recent surge in cases across India. This is highly contagious, mutable and transmissible, but the symptoms remain 'mild', as confirmed by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). The symptoms include fever, cough, sore throat, headache, loss of appetite, body aches, fatigue, and runny nose. The symptoms remain similar to common cold and flu.

Both central and state governments have issued advisory regarding the surge in cases across India. The hospitals are put on high alerts, with precautionary measures including beds availability, oxygen cylinders are reinstated. Government has advised not to panic in this situation.