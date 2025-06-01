The COVID 19 cases in India are on a sharp rise due to emerging new sub variants of the omicron virus. The active cases have crossed the 3,000 mark, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The COVID 19 cases in India are on a sharp rise due to emerging new sub variants of the omicron virus. The active cases have crossed the 3,000 mark, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. India has recorded 3,395 active cases and four coronavirus related deaths, as of May 31. This has put the health authorities on high alert.

Kerala tops the list of the worst hit states due to a current spike in the active COVID 19 cases. It has recorded 1,336 active cases. Maharashtra and Delhi follow with 467 cases and 375 active infections, respectively. The other states that are witnessing the sudden spike of COVID cases are Gujarat (265), Karnataka (234), West Bengal (205), Tamil Nadu (185), and Uttar Pradesh (117).

Surge in Covid 19 cases

Till May 26, 1,010 active cases were there in India, however now it has crossed 3,395 within a few days.\

685 new cases have been reported across the country in the last 24 hours.

1,435 people have recovered. They have been discharged from hospitals and put in home isolation.

Four deaths linked to COVID-19 have been confirmed, one each from Delhi, Kerala, Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh.

Four deaths reported

Delhi- a 71-year-old man succumbed to pneumonia, septic shock, and acute kidney injury.

Karnataka- A 63-year-old man, suffering from pneumonia have died.

Kerala- a 59-year-old man with Type-II respiratory failure and sepsis.

Uttar Pradesh, a 23-year-old with co-morbidities passed away after being admitted to AIIMS Rishikesh.

The highly transmissible variants

Health experts have confirmed that the current rise in infections is driven by Omicron sub variants, LF.7, XFG, JN.1, and NB.1.8.1, as they are highly mutable and transmissible. The World Health Organization (WHO) has now considered these variants as a “variant under monitoring."

The symptoms of these variants remain 'mild’, however necessary precautionary measures have to be taken. Social distancing and wearing masks are important to combat the spike in cases. Self isolation and avoiding any unnecessary travel is also important. The center and state government is also taking steps, including keeping hospitals on high alert.