Maharashtra records 139 COVID-19 deaths, total cases cross 80,000

India is the 7th most-affected country while it was the 11 on the list on May 18.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 05, 2020, 11:48 PM IST

The number of coronavirus cases in India has marked significant and consecutive highest jumps over a major part of the last two weeks.

On Thursday, the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection in India crossed the 2.25 lakh-mark, while the death toll breached the 6,300-mark as well. With this, India has now become the world's seventh worst-hit country in terms of coronavirus cases, according to the World Health Organisation's (WHO) COVID-19 tracker.

Maharashtra continues to be the epicenter of the coronavirus spread where the number of cases has witnessed an even large spike recently. According to the Health Ministry, Maharashtra has the highest number of cases with nearly 78,000 positive cases of infection while the death toll has crossed 2,700. As many as 2,933 COVID-19 cases were reported from the state on Thursday.

Delhi is the worst-affected Union Territory with over 25,000 cases and 650 deaths while Gujarat has reported over 18,000 cases with more than 1,100 deaths. 

Earlier last week, the Centre announced plans to unlock the country and issued guidelines for the opening of various businesses with social distancing norms. India has been under lockdown since March 25, which was to end on April 14, but was later extended till May 3 then further till May 17 and May 31. 

The current phase of re-opening, called 'Unlock 1', takes an economic focus. The government intends on being smart about implementing the lockdown in select places so that the economic activity of the country, as a whole, does not take any more hits. The rising number of coronavirus disease cases for the past few weeks in the country has led the Centre to take this call in order to prevent COVID-19 from spreading further.

According to the new guidelines, all activities outside of containment zones have been allowed to resume in a phased manner from June 1. The guidelines will come into effect from June 1 and will be effective till June 30.

The Union Health Ministry on Thursday released the standard operating procedure (SOPs) for malls, restaurants and hotels as they plan to open these establishments under relaxed guidelines from June 8. 

The SOPs include measures like allowing only asymptomatic staff and guests inside the premises and proper crowd management.

Here are all the latest coronavirus disease (COVID-19)-related updates in India on June 05, 2020

23:46 IST Friday, 5 June 2020

Maharashtra records 139 deaths today, the highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 in a single day. 2436 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the state today. 

Total cases: 80,229 (2,436 new cases)

Deaths: 2,849 (139 today)

Recovered: 35,156 (1,475 patients discharged today)

Active cases: 42,224 

People tested so far: 5,22,946 

22:34 IST Friday, 5 June 2020

Gujarat Update: 

Total cases: 19,119 (new cases 510)

Death toll: 1,190 (35 deaths today)

Discharged: 13,011 (344 recovered today)

Active cases: 4,918 

People tested so far: 2,39,911

21:15 IST Friday, 5 June 2020

Gautam Buddh Nagar update 

27 cases found in last 24 hours

Total cases - 570

Active cases - 209

20:08 IST Friday, 5 June 2020

West Bengal reports highest single-day spike 

New cases - 427

Total active cases - 4025

Total cases - 7073

Deaths in 24 hrs - 11

Total deaths - 294

Discharged in 24 hrs - 144

Today Sample Tested-9686

19:36 IST Friday, 5 June 2020

In last 24 hours, 12 deaths and 502 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in Uttar Pradesh, taking the total death toll to 257 and number of positive cases to 9733. There are 3828 active cases: State Health Deapartment

18:24 IST Friday, 5 June 2020

Tamil Nadu update:

New cases: 1438

Total cases: 28,694 

12 deaths, total 232 deaths

5.60L samples tested

17:42 IST Friday, 5 June 2020

Karnataka update:

New Cases Reported: 515

Total Positive Cases: 4835

Total COVID Deaths: 57

Today’s Discharges: 83

Total Discharges: 1688

Total Active Cases: 3088

Death of COVID positive patient due to Non-COVID cause: 02

13:30 IST Friday, 5 June 2020

Jammu and Kashmir: The death toll due to COVID-19 in the territory rose to 36 as a woman died at a hospital, officials said on Friday.

13:00 IST Friday, 5 June 2020

Rajasthan: 68 new COVID19 positive cases reported in the state, taking the total number of cases to 9930. The death toll stands at 213.

12:30 IST Friday, 5 June 2020

Jharkhand: A 70-year-old man from Simdega has died due to COVID-19 infection. Death toll in the state stands at seven.

11:45 IST Friday, 5 June 2020

Around 20 staff members of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) have tested positive for COVID-19. All of them are asymptomatic and are doing well: DMRC officials.

11:10 IST Friday, 5 June 2020

Odisha: 130 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in the state, taking the total number of positive cases to 2608. The number of active cases stands at 1117.

10:20 IST Friday, 5 June 2020

Nagaland: 14 new positive cases of COVID19 have been reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of positive cases to 94.

10:00 IST Friday, 5 June 2020

ICMR sample testing: Total 43,86,376 samples have been tested till now, of which 1,43,661 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours.

09:15 IST Friday, 5 June 2020

In the last 24 hours, 9851 new cases and 273 deaths were reported throughout the country, both highest in a single day in India till now. Recovery rate 48.27%.

09:15 IST Friday, 5 June 2020

Coronavirus cases in India rise to 2,26,770 which includes 1,10,960 active cases, 1,09,461 recovered cases, 1 migrant patient and 6,348 deaths.

07:06 IST Friday, 5 June 2020

Maharashtra COVID-19 update:

Total cases: 77,793 (2,933 new cases)

Death toll: 2,710 (123 new fatalities)

07:06 IST Friday, 5 June 2020

Delhi update:

Total cases: 25,004 (1359 new cases)

Death toll: 650 (reports of 44 deaths were received in the last 24 hours but only 24 deaths took place in the period)

Active cases: 14,456

