COVID-19 test made mandatory for patients with respiratory diseases, flu-like illnesses in this state

Stating that neighbouring Kerala has started seeing a downward trend in Covid cases, he said he has asked officials to keep a close watch on those who are Covid positive.

Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Friday said he has directed health officials to make Covid test mandatory for those with Influenza Like Illness (ILI) or Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI).

The minister also said that a Covid helpline will be launched tomorrow.

"More than 7,000 tests are being done everyday and the COVID Positivity Rate is 3.82 per cent. The positivity rate in the state has not come down yet," the minister said in a statement after a meeting with health department officials here.

Mr Rao said he has asked officials to compulsorily carry out Covid screening among those adults showing symptoms of ILI and SARI.

Earlier only one in 20 of these cases were subjected to Covid testing but henceforth private and government hospitals have been instructed to conduct the test on all ILI/SARI patients.

"Those with symptoms are being monitored and tested. Those who are in isolation at home have been told to take extra care. It is expected that the trend of decreasing Covid cases may start next week in Karnataka. Technical Advisory Committee met yesterday (Thursday) and gave some guidance. I have instructed the authorities to adopt them (the guidelines)," Mr Rao said.