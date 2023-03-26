Covid-19 in India: 1,890 new cases reported in last 24 hours, highest in 5 months (file photo)

Covid news: India has witnessed a slight rise in Covid-19 cases. In the last 24 hours, the country has recorded 1,890 new cases, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday. The Health Ministry said that India`s active caseload currently stands at 9,433.

The country recorded 2,208 cases in a single day on October 28 last year. Earlier on Saturday, India recorded a single-day rise of 1,590 fresh coronavirus cases, the highest in 146 days.

The total recoveries are at 4,41,63,883 with 1,051 recoveries in the last 24 hours. Currently, India`s recovery rate stands at 98.79 per cent.The Daily positivity rate and Weekly Positivity Rate stand at 1.56 per cent and 1.29 per cent, respectively.

According to the official release, 92.09 crore Covid tests have been conducted so far, out of which 1,21,147 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, amid rising cases of COVID-19 and seasonal influenza, the government is planning a nationwide mock drill on April 10 and 11 to take stock of hospital preparedness.

Under the mass vaccination drive in the country, 220.65 crore total vaccine doses (95.20 crore Second Dose and 22.86 crore Precaution Dose) have been administered, of which 7,955 doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

(With inputs from ANI)

