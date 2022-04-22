Covid-19 in Delhi: Persons travelling in private vehicles exempt from wearing face masks

File Photo

Amid the rising number of Covid-19 cases, the Delhi government has made masks mandatory at public places with immediate effect. The authorities will impose a fine of Rs 500 for any violation.

However, this mask mandate rule will not be applicable on people travelling together in private vehicles.

The Health and Family Welfare Department's order comes in the wake of rising coronavirus cases in the city.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) had in its meeting last Wednesday decided to make masks mandatory at public places.

Through an order on April 2, the Delhi government had lifted the penalty of Rs 500 on not wearing face masks at public places as cases were fairly under control then.

Meanwhile, the state government has issued new guidelines for schools. According to these, no student or staff should be allowed entry into school premises without thermal scanning and if any of them tests Covid positive, the institute's authorities must take appropriate quarantine measures.

The city logged 965 Covid cases on Thursday, 1,009 on Wednesday, 632 on Tuesday and 501 on Monday.

Schools have also been advised to ask students to not share lunch and stationery items, the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued by the city government stated.

Parents should be advised to not send their ward to school if the child or any member in the family tests positive or shows Covid symptoms, it said.

"If a student as well as staff member displays any Covid symptoms, they should be moved away from other people into an outdoor ventilated space or quarantine room," the SOP stated.

"Teachers are also directed to report to the principal immediately if any student in the class is found with Covid symptoms. The same must be reported to zonal and district authorities and the school may close specific wing temporarily or the area may be cordoned off," it stated.

All entry and exit gates of school buildings should be used to avoid crowding at the time of entry and exit of students, it stated.

"Help of volunteers may be taken to avoid crowding and maintaining of Covid-appropriate behaviour (CAB). No student and staff should be allowed to enter premises without thermal scanning," the SOP added.