COVID-19: If you have to go to work, follow these precautions when in office

Even as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic outbreak continues to spread like wildfire in India, life cannot halt at a standstill amid the COVID-19 necessitated lockdown. Keeping in mind Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call of 'Jaan Bhi, Jahaan Bhi' (Both life and livelihood are important), several commercial and private establishments are opening their offices after today i.e. April 20 (Monday) in different parts of India.

Even the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha secretariats have resumed functioning after 30 days with the sanitisation of all vehicles at the entry point. It has been 27 days since lockdown came into force.

For a complete list of what remains services and facilities will be functional from today onwards, check our comprehensive list here: Coronavirus Lockdown 2.0: Complete list of services, facilities available in India from today onwards

As such, it becomes especially important to have a handy guide on how to keep yourself and everyone else around you safe from a potential risk of the coronavirus disease infection during these times. According to Dr. K.K. Agarwal, everyone who is set to go their offices should take care of these few things as precautions:

1. Cover the nose and mouth completely while exiting the house. Wear a mask.

2. Use a soap (preferably Savlon) every once in a while when you're in the office. Carry an alcohol-based hand sanitizer to work.

3. Greet people from a distance instead of shaking their hands.

4. Avoid touching anything, or even the door handle, other than what's absolutely required while in the office. If you have to touch, you must wash your hands.

5. Follow social distancing while in the office and keep your seating area neat and tidy.

6. Wash your hands for no less than 20 seconds frequently, when you're in the office.

7. Carry your food from your home and eat separately, at a distance from everyone else.

8. If you show signs of a cough or cold, do not go to the office. If you feel like coughing or sneezing when you're in the office, cover your mouth with your elbows.

9. Change your clothes as soon as you come home, wash your hands and mouth properly and stay away from your family members for a while.

10. Keep your scooter, car, or whatever transport you travel in, clean as well. Don't forget to maintain distance if you're travelling with others in the car.

The total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infection in India topped 17,000 on Monday while the death toll crossed the 500-mark yesterday as well. According to the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, as many as 1,553 new COVID-19 cases and 36 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours.

Reports corroborated that this is the highest single-day spike in the number of cases in the country yet.

Notably, most of the deceased in India were in the age group of above 60, an analysis by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has revealed.

The ICMR in a release informed that a total of 4,01,586 samples from 3,83,985 individuals have been tested as of 9 PM on Sunday. At least 17,615 individuals have been confirmed positive among suspected cases and contacts of known positive cases in India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Tuesday announced an extension of nationwide lockdown till May 3 to battle the novel coronavirus. Monday marks Day 6 of the extended COVID-19 Lockdown 2.0.