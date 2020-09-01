Headlines

India

COVID-19: Hospitalised Tarun Gogoi's oxygen saturation dips, given plasma therapy

Himanta Biswa Sarma further said that the team of doctors supervising Gogoi had decided to administer a unit of plasma and two litres of oxygen, following which his oxygen saturation "is maintained between 96 to 97 per cent."

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 01, 2020, 06:36 PM IST

A sudden fall in oxygen saturation of former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi, who is undergoing treatment after testing positive for coronavirus, occurred at 11:30 pm on Monday, according to state Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The former CM is admitted to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

Sarma further said that the team of doctors supervising Gogoi had decided to administer a unit of plasma and two litres of oxygen, following which his oxygen saturation "is maintained between 96 to 97 per cent."

Earlier in the last week of August, Gogoi had himself informed that he had tested positive for the disease and urged others who had come in contact with him to get themselves tested. 

