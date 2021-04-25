COVID-19: Himachal Pradesh imposes night curfew in four districts from April 27- Check details

Keeping in view the surge in COVID-19 cases, the Himachal Pradesh government on Sunday (April 25) decided to impose a corona curfew in four districts of the state. The curfew will be imposed in Kangra, Una, Solan and Sirmour from 10 pm to 5 am from midnight of 27th April to 10th May.

The decision was taken in a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, reported ANI.

The government also decided to make it mandatory for all visitors visiting the state to provide negative RT-PCR report not older than 72 hours. However, if a person fails to get a RT-PCR test, they would have to remain in home quarantine/isolation at the place of their residence for 14 days.

“They would also have the option of getting themselves tested after seven days of their arrival, and in case the test comes negative, they do not require to remain quarantined,” said the chief minster’s office.

A Special task force would be formed at the local level to ensure that SOPs are effectively followed during all the religious, social, political and cultural gatherings. Strict action will be initiated against the violators.

It was also decided that local bodies, both in urban and rural areas would ensure effective enforcement of all SOPs and guidelines in their respective areas.

CM Thakur has stated that the state government would keep on reviewing the situation from time to time and decisions would be taken accordingly.

Also read Petition moved in HC to declare judicial officers frontline COVID-19 workers

Currently, Kangra district has the highest number of active cases at 2805, followed by Sirmaur district at 1259 active cases, Solan district at 2264 active cases and Una district at 1002 active cases.