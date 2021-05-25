COVID-19: High cost and low availability of black fungus drug leaves patients at risk

Liposomal Amphotericin B, a drug used in the treatment of black fungus or Mucormycosis, is now suddenly disappearing from the market. Usually, this medicine is available for Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,000 but now this drug is missing from many drug markets and there are reports of it being black marketed.

Earlier, relatives of patients suffering from COVID-19 were finding it extremely difficult to procure Remedicivir and Tocilizumab medicines, and now this drug that treats Mucormycosis is facing a huge shortage. However, the Health Ministry has assured that it is eyeing the smooth supply of this medicine and stopping its black marketing.

The extremely costly and rare antifungal medicine, Liposomal Amphotericin B injection, has emerged as a lifesaver for many in fighting the black fungus. The procurement of the drug, however, has been a massive challenge for many who require anything between 90 and 120 vials that will presently cost anything between Rs 6,000 and Rs 8,000 each.

Mucormycosis which usually attacks patients who have suffered from COVID-19 can be treated in three ways - the first way is to control diabetes, the second way is the medicine Liposomal Amphotericin B injection and the third way is operation. Bharat Serum, BDR Pharmaceuticals, Cipla, and Mylan are major manufacturers of amphotericin B injection.

Key pointers

Liposomal Amphotericin B injection is there in three types - in plain powder, liquid form, and lyophilised.

Powder form, which costs Rs 300 per injection, is the cheapest and takes eight to 10 days to manufacture, but can affect the kidney and is not advised to all patients.

The liquid form costs Rs 1,000 per vial and takes 10 to 15 days in production.

Lyophilised takes 28 days in production, costs Rs 6,000 to Rs 8,000 for 50 mg, and is in most demand.

The production is hampered by a shortage of active pharmaceutical ingredients (API). Manufacturers are scouting for more options to buy API.

It requires amphotericin, currently supplied by Gujarat-based Ambalal Sarabhai Enterprises.

Manufacturers said if the raw material was available on time, India's output could be five to eight lakh injections per month.

Another hurdle is the supply of another raw material from the German company Lipoid GmbH.

Manufacturers said the company was directing raw material to Pfizer for vaccine manufacturing, thus cutting down on India's supply for amphotericin injections.

They said orders placed in December were being shipped now.