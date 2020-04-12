COVID-19: Health workers in Himachal Pradesh are putting their lives at risk with no masks, gloves, PPE kit at disposal

The health workers at Rampur's Mahatma Gandhi Medical Services Complex are putting their lives at great risk while treating coronavirus patients as they are forced to reuse the masks and gloves due to the shortage of PPE kits.

"We do not have gloves and masks to protect ourselves. All of us just have a pair of gloves and a mask, which we are using from the past one month. No arrangements have been put in place for providing us protective gear," said Devika Devi, sanitation worker told ANI.

Moreover, due to scarcity of funds, the staff members of the hospitals including the security guards, nurses etc are all being charged for the transport facility.

"Already we were facing trouble in commuting. Now, they have provided a cab for which they are charging Rs 450 every month from us," told Divya, a nurse at Mahatma Gandhi Medical Services Complex.

The rapid spread of Coronavirus worldwide has started seeing its serious impacts. India has imposed a 21-day lockdown till April 14 to combat the spread of novel coronavirus.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) and the governments all around are urging people to stay at home.

"It is unfortunate that the sanitation workers, security staff, technicians are not getting the protective gear which is essential to combat COVID-19. They are also been charged for commuting to hospital," Farmer leader Prem Chauhan said on the topic.

The 21-days nationwide lockdown, announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month, is due to end on April 14. Most states are in the favor extending the lockdown and the same was conveyed to the Prime Minister in a video conference by chief ministers on Saturday.

Odisha, Punjab, Maharashtra, and Telangana have extended the coronavirus lockdown till April 30 while others may soon follow suit.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), there are 7529 confirmed cases of coronavirus cases in the country and 242 fatalities have been reported.