COVID-19: Health Ministry issues directions to five poll-bound states

In wake of rising cases of coronavirus in the country, the Health Ministry has issued necessary instructions for five states in which assembly elections are likely to be held next year. The states have been asked by the Health Ministry to strictly follow the COVID-19 protocols. In view of the seriousness of the situation, the Health Ministry has held a meeting with the five states.

Additionally, in view of the concerns being raised about non-compliance of the COVID-19 in the election rallies, the ministry has advised these five states to take necessary steps in this direction.

The Health Ministry has also instructed the states to expedite COVID-19 testing. Besides, they have also been asked on emphasizing on Covid treatment to prevent any sudden infection.

The ministry also issued guidelines for COVID-19 vaccination of children between 15-18 years, and precaution dose to health care and front line workers, and those above the age of 60 with comorbidities.

The COVID-19 vaccination of children between the 15-18 age group will start from January 3, 2022, and according to the guideline's vaccination option would be 'Covaxin' only.

The precaution dose can only be taken after 9 months i.e., 39 weeks from the date of administration of 2nd dose. The priority group is health care workers (HCWs) and front line workers (FLWs) who have received two-dose and they are eligible to get a "precaution dose" of COVID-19 vaccine from January 10, 2022.