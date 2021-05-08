COVID-19: Haryana to provide door-to-door oxygen cylinder refill, know how to apply

The Haryana government has announced that it will soon start a door-to-door oxygen cylinder refill provision for COVID-19 positive patients in the state. The purpose of this initiative is to stop black marketing and streamline oxygen supply across the state.

To avail this facility, the COVID-19 positive patient or their family will have to apply online via oxygenhry.in or https://t.co/GqyxfuTxPu.

Additional Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Amit Agrawal presided over a meeting with the nodal officers of the district and secretaries of the District Red Cross Society in this regard on Friday, where he issued the necessary guidelines.

The applicant will have to upload the photo of the oxygen level in the oximeter and Aadhaar number on the portal. It is also mandatory to write the age and address of the patient on the portal. An application can be made only once a day from a mobile number. The applicant will receive details via an SMS.

At present oxygen is being supplied from six centers in Gurugram - GK Papreja, Kalinga Air at Pataudi Chowk, SR Gases at Kadipur, Air Max Sector-8 in Manesar, Star Gases Sector-7 in Manesar, and Shree Rajasthan Gases Sector-5 in Manesar.

How to apply

Register on oxygenhry.in

After having registered, applications will be reflected in NGO and Red Cross Society sections

If either of the two accepts the request, the applicant will receive details via an SMS

