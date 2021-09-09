COVID-19: Govt to launch Vaccine Tracker to give week-by-week update on vaccine doses

The government will soon launch a COVID-10 Vaccine tracker that will give synergized data with a week-by-week update about vaccine doses, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Director General Dr Balram Bhargava said on Thursday.

Addressing a media briefing on coronavirus, Dr Bhargava said that the Covid Vaccine tracker will be up on the Health Ministry's website in a few days' time.

Dr Bhargava explained further, "Vaccine tracker will give week by week vaccine coverage. This will clearly show that if somebody is non-vaccinated then that shows red line, if taken the first dose then blue line, if the second dose had been taken, then the green line is shown. Then the effect is so much that death rate is nearly zero or 1-2 per cent."

The tracker will be used on three platforms - Cowin, ICMR's national Covid testing database and Covid-19 India portal (On the ministry of health and family welfare's website).

"It has taken a lot of effort for combining all these three databases for giving this week by week vaccine coverage and its effectiveness on the first dose, second dose and deaths," said Dr Bhargava.

(With ANI inputs)