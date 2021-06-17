COVID-19: Government extends validity of motor vehicle documents till September 30

Earlier, the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) had extended the validity of important vehicle documents till June 30, 2021.

Keeping in mind the pandemic situation, in a major relief to motorists across the country, the government on Thursday extended the validity of motor vehicle documents namely driving licence (DL), registration certificate (RC), and permits till September 30, 2021.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) said it has advised the enforcement authorities that the validity of fitness, permit (all types), licence, registration or any other concerned document(s) may be treated to be valid till September 30, 2021.

Earlier, the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) had extended the validity of important vehicle documents till June 30, 2021, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the country.

All the states and union territories have been requested to implement this advisory in letter and spirit. The ministry's advisory added that the order must be implemented with immediate effect so that citizens, transporters and various other organisations, which are operating under this difficult time, do not get harassed and face difficulties.

It had earlier issued advisories dated March 30, 2020, June 9, 2020, August 24, 2020, December 27, 2020, and March 26, 2021, in connection with an extension of validity of documents related to the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, and Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989.