COVID-19: Google Doodle comes up with important reminder - 'Wear masks and save lives'

Amid the fresh surge in COVID-19 cases, on Tuesday Google Doodles reached out to people and urged everyone to 'wear masks and save lives'. Google Doodles tweeted, "Masks are still important. Wear a mask and save lives." It further wrote, "As COVID-19 continues to impact communities around the world, help stop the spread by following these steps."

Google Doodles listed out the three key COVID-19 prevention steps: 1. Wear a face cover 2. Wash your hands 3. Keep a safe distance. Google's new doodle has animated the Google logo with all its letters wearing masks.

When you hover your cursor on the doodle, a message pops on your screen, "Masks are still important. Wear a mask and save lives." And when you click on it, it takes you to a public service announcement page, which states, "Wear a mask. Save lives. Wear a face cover. Wash your hands. Keep a safe distance."

This doodle message comes at a time when cases continue to rise in the country, even as the government urges people to continue wearing masks, and maintain hand hygiene. As per the Union Home Ministry data, the country's COVID-19 cases are now over 1.26 crore.

Cases in India have reached a record high as the country reported over 1 lakh new infections on Monday, the highest since the pandemic broke out. The tally saw a marginal decline on Tuesday.

The global COVID-19 caseload has topped 131.6 million, and deaths have climbed to more than 2.85 million, according to John Hopkins University.

Google Doodle also urged people - "protect yourself and others around you by knowing the facts and taking appropriate precautions."

Steps to prevent the spread

Clean your hands often. Use soap and water, or an alcohol-based hand rub.

Maintain a safe distance from anyone who is coughing or sneezing.

Wear a mask when physical distancing is not possible.

Don't touch your eyes, nose, or mouth.

Cover your nose and mouth with your bent elbow or a tissue when you cough or sneeze.

Stay home if you feel unwell.

If you have a fever, cough, and difficulty breathing, seek medical attention.