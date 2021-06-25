Goa to make both doses of vaccine and negative RT-PCR report mandatory for tourists

If you are planning to visit Goa in near future, then make sure you are fully vaccinated and do not forget to carry your latest COVID-19 negative RT-PCR report. As Goa continues to register a decline in COVID-19 cases over the past few days, the state is planning to relax some restrictions and open up for travel.

Both doses of vaccines and a negative RT-PCR report will be made mandatory for tourists for the first three months after the reopening of tourism in the state.

Goa will make it mandatory for tourists to be fully vaccinated with both doses and a COVID-19 negative RT-PCR report said state Ports Minister Michael Lobo on Thursday. "We have to wait till July and let the number of cases go to zero. We will reopen Goa for tourists with proper screening," Lobo said on Thursday.

Lobo emphasized that it is important to wait and watch the COVID-19 situation for at least two months. According to the state minister, the influx of tourists around New Year and Christmas will not be affected by this decision.

Earlier, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant asserted that tourism activities in Goa will not begin until 100% of the state's population is vaccinated with the first jab. The Goa CM had said that the second COVID-19 wave and the closure of the travel industry had impacted the finances of the coastal state, which is heavily dependent on tourism.

Goa has, meanwhile, intensified screening of the border it shares with the Sindhudurg district in South Maharashtra, where the Delta Plus COVID-19 variant has been found.

On Thursday, Goa registered 229 new COVID-19 cases, 258 recoveries, and nine deaths. As per the media bulletin issued by the state, there are 2,727 active cases.