Covid-19 fourth wave scare: Cases double in Delhi amid concerns around new BF.7 variant

The positivity rate climbed to 0.41 percent, health department data revealed amid alert over possible fourth wave of the pandemic.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 23, 2022, 12:08 PM IST

National capital Delhi reported 10 fresh cases of Covid-19 and one death on Thursday, doubling the tally of new cases from the previous day. The positivity rate climbed to 0.41 percent, health department data revealed amid alert over possible fourth wave of the pandemic. 

Earlier, Delhi had logged five new cases and one death on Wednesday with positivity rate at 0.19 percent. The total Covid-19 case tally of Delhi reached 2,007,112 and 26,521 fatalities. The slight rise in cases comes after relief from the pandemic for months. A sudden spurt in cases in countries like China, US, Japan, South Korea and Brazil has put the government on watch. 

Several new guidelines have been issued. Testing and genome sequencing have been stepped up to monitor emergence of new variants including Omicron BF.7, which is believed to be behind the spread in China. The unprecedented outbreak in neighbouring China is a matter of particular concern for India which has also issued new international travel guidelines. 

Meanwhile, the government approved the needle-free intranasal vaccine by Bharat Biotech for booster dose among those above 18 years in order to step up its vaccination drive. People have also been urged to wear face masks and avoid crowded places. A nationwide emergency response mock drill is set to be conducted from next Tuesday (December 27).

Follow latest updates on Covid news, government guidelines in India here: COVID-19 in India LIVE updates: Karnataka, UP to issue new coronavirus guidelines

