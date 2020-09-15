COVID-19: Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh's condition stable

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh, who had contracted coronavirus and is undergoing treatment at the Lucknow's SGPGI hospital on Monday, is now in a stable condition.

He is afebrile and maintaining 100 per cent oxygen saturation on room air. He doesn't have fever and his blood pressure is also normal. He has been shifted to private room and is under observation due to his comorbidities, the hospital said on Tuesday.

Singh, 88, had complaints of fever, dry cough and breathlessness, Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) director R K Dhiman had said on Monday.

The former chief minister was admitted to the SGPGI at 6.30 pm after he tested positive for COVID-19, Dhiman had said.

(With agency inputs)