COVID-19: First two cases of Delta plus variant reported in MP's Indore, both were vaccinated

In a first, Madhya Pradesh's Indore reported its two cases of Delta plus variant of COVID-19. Dr Amit Malakar, COVID-19 Nodal Officer informed on Wednesday that this was confirmed from a report sent by National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in Delhi after samples for genome sequencing were sent to them.

"Report from NCDC was received on Tuesday evening, in which a man and a woman were found to be positive for Delta plus variant. Both the patients had administered COVID-19 vaccination after which they tested positive. However, they are healthy," said Dr Malakar.

"These are the first cases of Delta plus variant recorded in Indore district," he added.

Both the Delta plus patients had tested positive for the infection on July 3 and contact tracing of these patients have been done, he informed.

"A total of 16 contacts of the women found positive for delta plus have been traced while 72 contacts of the man have also been tested," added Dr Malakar.

Meanwhile, 27 new cases of Delta Plus variant of coronavirus were reported in Maharashtra, taking the number to 103, the state health department said on Tuesday.

According to the health department, six cases each were detected in Gadchiroli and Amravati, five in Nagpur, four in Ahmednagar, three in Yavatmal, two in Nashik and one in Bhandara district. As per official data, there are 53,433 active cases of COVID-19 in Maharashtra.