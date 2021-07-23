COVID-19: EU approves Moderna's vaccine for kids aged 12-17 years

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) on Friday recommended approving the use of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 12 to 17

"The use of the Spikevax vaccine in children from 12 to 17 years of age will be the same as in people aged 18 and above," EMA said.

The agency said that the effects of the vaccine have been studied on 3,732 children aged between 12 and 17 years. "The study showed that Spikevax produced a comparable antibody response in 12 to 17-year-olds to that seen in young adults aged 18 to 25 years," it said.

The jab will be administered in two doses at a difference of four weeks.

This is the second vaccine approved for use on children in Europe. The first vaccine by Pfizer/BioNTech was approved in May.