COVID-19: Dry run for vaccination to begin in all states from January 2

Headlines

Vijay Varma reveals he once lost hope in his career, felt his dream was over: 'Jiske liye ghar se bhaaga...' | Exclusive

Maharashtra: More than 160 students suffer food poisoning symptoms in Sangli school

G20 Summit in Delhi: Retailers' body asks AAP govt to reconsider total shutdown from September 8-10

Tejashwi Yadav summoned by Gujarat court in defamation case over 'only Gujaratis can be thugs' remark

Meet Jason Sanjay, Vijay’s son who rejected acting offers to study filmmaking abroad, set to make his directorial debut

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Vijay Varma reveals he once lost hope in his career, felt his dream was over: 'Jiske liye ghar se bhaaga...' | Exclusive

Maharashtra: More than 160 students suffer food poisoning symptoms in Sangli school

Meet Jason Sanjay, Vijay’s son who rejected acting offers to study filmmaking abroad, set to make his directorial debut

8 Benefits of consuming honey with warm water

8 villains from Indian web series loved by audience

Fastest Bollywood films to earn Rs 400 crore at the box office

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals at RARKPK premiere

Tamannaah Bhatia raises the temperature in white corset top, boyfriend Vijay Varma reacts

Viral photos of the day: Nora Fatehi, Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan raise the temperature with their sizzling hot looks

Asia Cup 2023: Virat Kohli Reflects on remarkable 183 run knock against Pakistan in Asia Cup 2012

Watch world champion Neeraj Chopra's touching gesture for Pak's Arshad Nadeem, both share Indian tricolour

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan's Shadab Khan strongly reacts to Ajit Agarkar's 'Virat Kohli' remark

Vijay Varma reveals he once lost hope in his career, felt his dream was over: 'Jiske liye ghar se bhaaga...' | Exclusive

Gulshan Devaiah says he was skeptical about playing 'bad guy' killer Char Cut Aatmaram in Guns & Gulaabs | Exclusive

Meet Jason Sanjay, Vijay’s son who rejected acting offers to study filmmaking abroad, set to make his directorial debut

HomeIndia

India

COVID-19: Dry run for vaccination to begin in all states from January 2

Around 96,000 vaccinators have been trained for the purpose of dry run.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 31, 2020, 05:13 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In what can be termed as very important news, the government said that a dry run for the COVID-19 vaccine will be held in all states and Union Territories on January 2 (Saturday).

The activity is proposed to be conducted in all state capitals in at least 3 session sites; some states will also include districts that are situated in difficult terrain/have poor logistical support. 

Maharashtra and Kerala are likely to schedule the dry run in major cities other than their Capital.

It is to be noted that this would be the second time that a dry-run is being conducted in the country. The first dry run was held on December 28 and 29 in four states, the health ministry said.

The planning for the vaccine introduction will be as per the operational guidelines issued by the Ministry on December 20, 2020. For each of the three session sites, the concerned medical officer-in-charge will identify 25 test beneficiaries (healthcare workers). The States/UTs have been asked to ensure that the data of these beneficiaries is uploaded in Co-WIN. These beneficiaries will also be available at the session site for the dry run. The States and UTs shall prepare the facilities and users to be created on CoWIN application including uploading the data of Health Care Worker (HCW) beneficiaries.

Around 96,000 vaccinators have been trained for this purpose. 2,360 participants have been trained in National Training of Trainers and over 57,000 participants trained in District level training in 719 districts. 

States are augmenting the State helpline 104 (which shall be used in addition to 1075) for any vaccine/software related query. Orientation and capacity building of the Call Centre executives has taken place in the States/UTs. States were also encouraged to use the FAQs issued by the Health Ministry proactively to address any such query.

The decision was taken after Union Health Secretary  Rajesh Bhushan today chaired a high-level meeting to review the preparedness at session sites for COVID-19 vaccination with Health secrataries, NHM MDs and other health administrators of all States/UTs through video conference.

The dry run is aimed at gearing up for the rollout of the COVID19 vaccine across the country.

Currently, three firms are being examined for potential vaccine-the Serum Institute of India, Bharat Biotech, and Pfizer.

'Covishield' -- developed by Oxford University and Pharma major AstraZeneca-manufactured by Serum Institute of India is being seen as the frontrunner. Bharat Biotech's 'Covaxin' has not finished gathering participants for its phase-3 trials.

Pfizer has not yet presented its data to the regulator.

It is to be noted that this would be the second time that a dry-run is being conducted in the country for coronavirus. The first dry run was held on December 28 and 29 in four states, the health ministry said.

The first round of the dry run was conducted in Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Gujarat, Punjab on 28-29th December 2020 in two districts each where five-session sites with 25 beneficiaries each were identified. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet NIT graduate who is set to head billion-dollar company in India

Reliance boss Mukesh Ambani all set to bring AI for Indian users, rival of ChatGPT

Sonia Gandhi to attend INDIA alliance logo unveiling ceremony in Mumbai

Haryana: Ruckus in Assembly after Congress seeks minister Sandeep Singh's resignation, CM rejects demand

G20 Summit in Delhi: Retailers' body asks AAP govt to reconsider total shutdown from September 8-10

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals at RARKPK premiere

Tamannaah Bhatia raises the temperature in white corset top, boyfriend Vijay Varma reacts

Viral photos of the day: Nora Fatehi, Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan raise the temperature with their sizzling hot looks

Ananya Panday shares sizzling photos with sister Rysa Panday, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

5 IAS, IPS, IFS officers who later joined politics

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE