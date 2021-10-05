Mumbai: Don't see COVID-19 third wave coming, BMC tells Bombay HC

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) told the Bombay High Court that with over 42 lakh people fully vaccinated and over 82 lakh people having received the first dose, it does not apprehend a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in Mumbai.

A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice G S Kulkarni was hearing public interest litigation filed by advocates Dhruti Kapadia and Kunal Tiwari earlier this year seeking a direction to both the Union and Maharashtra governments to start door-to-door vaccination for senior citizens aged 75 and above, specially-abled people and those who are bed-ridden. The plea said such people would not be in a position to step out of their houses to go to the vaccination centres and be inoculated.

Anil Sakhare, the BMC counsel, told the High Court that 2,586 bed-ridden people have so far been administered both the doses of Covid-19 vaccine while 3,942 such people have got the first jab and the vaccination process is going on smoothly and now, there is no shortage of vaccines too. Mumbai is safe. We do not see a third wave (of the Covid-19) coming.

On Monday, Kapadia told the HC that the purpose of filing the PIL was served as now even the Centre has framed a policy to vaccinate such people at their homes.

The court then disposed of the PIL and said, We are happy now that even these persons are not deprived of the Covid-19 vaccine.

(With agency inputs)