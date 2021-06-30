COVID-19: DGCA extends International flight ban to and from India till July 31

Restrictions on scheduled international passenger flights to and from India have been extended till July 31, 2021, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said on Wednesday. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said the ban on international commercial passenger flights, which was to end on June 30, will remain in place till July 31, 2021.

DGCA modified its previous order issued on June 26, 2020, extending the partial ban on commercial flights.

However, the restriction will not apply to international all-cargo operations flights that have been approved by DGCA. It also said that international scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on case to case basis.

While domestic flights have resumed from May, international travel remains suspended as COVID-19 cases remain at high levels.

Scheduled international passenger services have been suspended in India since March 23, 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But special international flights have been operating under the Vande Bharat Mission since May and under bilateral 'air bubble' arrangements with selected countries since July.

India has formed air bubble pacts with 27 countries, including the US, the UK, the UAE, Kenya, Bhutan, and France. Under an air bubble pact between two countries, special international flights can be operated by their airlines between their territories.